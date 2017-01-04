Big changes in store for Exit 3 off I-90

Big changes in store for Exit 3 off I-90

22 hrs ago

As soon as the snow and ice melt and the ground thaws out, a new construction scene will emerge in La Crosse. "One of our best and biggest entrances into the city is going to get a major face lift," said Ryan Cornett, a La Crosse City Council Member representing District 3. A number of public meetings, project advisory gatherings, and continuous discussion with Northside businesses over years have led to the final plans for Exit 3. "It's going to be very sustainable, very aesthetically pleasing, it's going to help pedestrian traffic, it's going to help road traffic as well," added Cornett.

