Audit of DOT shows Wisconsin vastly underestimated project costs

Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

The report found the state could have saved $296 million over the last decade if the agency had followed engineering performance measures, met quarterly goals for soliciting construction bids, gotten two bids on 363 contracts that got only one and met annual on-budget performance measures for state highway projects. The report also finds that estimated costs for 19 major projects completed between 2006 and 2016 were $1.5 billion.

