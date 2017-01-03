Ace of La Crosse sees big spike in salt sales
After the amount of freezing rain recently, it should come as no surprise that drive and roadway salt is flying off the shelves. Ace Hardware of La Crosse said they have been selling truckloads since the week began, and have more coming.
