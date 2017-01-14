A & S Clothing Co. opens in downtown ...

A & S Clothing Co. opens in downtown La Crosse

Owners, Aaron Tourville and Stephanie Averbeck say that they brainstormed the idea of their clothing store by simply going through their day to day lives. Stephanie was shopping online and Aaron was watching television, and the concept of creating a store front in downtown La Crosse came to mind.

