10 years of thrills on the hill for adapted ski program
For about 10 years, a partnership between the YMCA and the North American Squirrel Association has provided an adapted ski program. That program helps those with physical or cognitive disabilities enjoy downhill skiing, and work towards independence in the outdoors.
