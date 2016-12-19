UW-La Crosse honored for energy efficiency on campus
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is being honored for its dedication and performance in energy efficiency and renewable energy. This fall, the school received one of 60 awards worldwide from the Association of Energy Engineers.
