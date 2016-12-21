Trempealeau County vs. frac-sand mining company headed to state Supreme Court
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is getting ready to hear arguments in a lawsuit over frac-sand mining in Trempealeau County. Back in May, an appeals court ruled in favor of the county, saying its government did not violate any laws by rejecting an All Energy Corp. sand mining permit in the Arcadia, Wis., area.
