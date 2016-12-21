Solar gardens going like hotcakes in western Wisconsin
"We have schools, counties, cities, and we also have private businesses that are also subscribing to it," Ouellette said. "And, one thing we're hearing from a lot of them, is this has been a great opportunity for them to obtain their sustainability goals."
