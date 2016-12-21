Rule change coming Jan. 1 on OWI penalties in Wisconsin
Drivers in Wisconsin who get a fourth drunk-driving arrest better hope that it happens before New Year's Day. Sunday, that changes to felony on the fourth arrest with no exceptions.
