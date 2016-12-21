Officer identified who shot at assailant during Holmen drug bust
La Crosse police have identified the officer who shot at an assailant Thursday night during a drug bust at Holmen Square. Investigator James Muncuso, a 10-year veteran of the La Crosse P.D. and assigned to the drug unit in the Investigative Bureau, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.
