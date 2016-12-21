Officer identified who shot at assail...

Officer identified who shot at assailant during Holmen drug bust

Tuesday Dec 27

La Crosse police have identified the officer who shot at an assailant Thursday night during a drug bust at Holmen Square. Investigator James Muncuso, a 10-year veteran of the La Crosse P.D. and assigned to the drug unit in the Investigative Bureau, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

