New billboard on Lang Dr. touts 6.9% alcohol content

A new billboard on Lang Dr. in La Crosse for Milwaukee's Best Ice touts it's 6.9-percent alcohol content. It comes at a curious time during the holidays when recovering alcoholics already have to resist temptation and "grappling with being in situations where they may not be comfortable because they're early in the recovery," Coulee Council on Addictions Cheryl Hancock said.

