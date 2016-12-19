Mylan releases generic version of EpiPen for half price of brand name
Mylan releases generic version of EpiPen for half price of brand - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI - News, Weather and Sports A generic version of the live saving medication EpiPen is being released by Mylan, the company that purchased the rights to that drug back in 2007. Mylan came under fire after raising the price of EpiPen by 500%, which meant packages of two EpiPens cost about $600 as of the summer of 2016.
