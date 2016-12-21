La Crosse-Shelby boundary agreement a...

La Crosse-Shelby boundary agreement almost complete

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

La Crosse city council member Ryan Cornett, on the committee that has been negotiating a long-term agreement with the town of Shelby for the past two years, says most of all of the details in the agreement have been hammered out. All the details, however, they're still holding back on, including final numbers for how much Shelby will pay La Crosse in a revenue-sharing deal.

