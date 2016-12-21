La Crosse-Shelby boundary agreement almost complete
La Crosse city council member Ryan Cornett, on the committee that has been negotiating a long-term agreement with the town of Shelby for the past two years, says most of all of the details in the agreement have been hammered out. All the details, however, they're still holding back on, including final numbers for how much Shelby will pay La Crosse in a revenue-sharing deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal...
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC