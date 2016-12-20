La Crosse Police Department open up additional Warming Center
Although Tuesday's temperatures may seem like a heat wave, we know that the temperatures will drop once again within the winter months. The La Crosse Police Department is opening up their north side of La Crosse station on nights when the temperatures are bitterly cold to provide an additional warming shelter for the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal...
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC