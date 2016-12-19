La Crosse Collaborative ends homelessness among veterans
The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness announced Monday it met the ambitious goal set in September, effectively ending homelessness among veterans in the city of La Crosse. The goal, set in September, aimed to end homelessness for veterans in the city within 100 days, using Christmas as a deadline.
Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
