Governor Walker's Opioid Taskforce meets at UW-La Crosse
A drug abuse task force is looking to get funding for treatment and recovery initiatives in Wisconsin's next state budget. The meeting was led by task force co-chairs Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, and Representative John Nygren, and also included La Crosse representative Jill Billings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKBT.
Comments
Add your comments below
La Crosse Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We in Wisconsin can CHANGE our vote!
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ...
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|09/30/2016 Street Band Jamboree downtown La Cro...
|Sep '16
|Parker Barnes
|1
|living arrangement
|Sep '16
|Otis jr 56
|1
|Looking info on fort Mccoy Cuban Refugees 1980 (Nov '09)
|Aug '16
|Ed Rodriguez
|15
|Patients waiting months for certain mental heal...
|Jul '16
|HumanSpirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search La Crosse Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC