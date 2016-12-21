Former addict has life completely flipped with help of WTC program
The La Crosse native was in and out of jail 19 times and addicted to meth before getting his life back on track. While in jail, a Western Technical College program helped him do that and, after being nominated by people Holter says helped save his life, the 31-year-old was given the Wisconsin Job Honor Award .
