Coast Guard begins seasonal operations in Kotzebue
An aviation electronics technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, tows a generator and other supplies into the Alaska Army National Guard hangar that will be used for the Coast Guard Forward Operating Location Kotzebue to conduct seasonal operations in Kotzebue, Alaska, June 19, 2017. An aviation electronics technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, tows a generator and other supplies into the Alaska Army National Guard hangar that will be used for the Coast Guard Forward Operating Location Kotzebue to conduct seasonal operations in Kotzebue, Alaska, June 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Kotzebue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13)
|Jun '16
|Earl Lewis
|2
|This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|1
|Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Your Ex
|10
|Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kerry
|1
|Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|22 ski doo
|1
|Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Sneaky Pete
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kotzebue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC