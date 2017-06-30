Coast Guard begins seasonal operations in Kotzebue

An aviation electronics technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, tows a generator and other supplies into the Alaska Army National Guard hangar that will be used for the Coast Guard Forward Operating Location Kotzebue to conduct seasonal operations in Kotzebue, Alaska, June 19, 2017. An aviation electronics technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, tows a generator and other supplies into the Alaska Army National Guard hangar that will be used for the Coast Guard Forward Operating Location Kotzebue to conduct seasonal operations in Kotzebue, Alaska, June 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.