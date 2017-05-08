Quintillion CEO: Fiber-based broadband set to go live in Alaska by end of the year
An Arctic fiber-optic project that would speed up broadband service across northern Alaska is in its testing phase and scheduled to go live in December, the project CEO said on Monday. Quintillion , the company in charge of the project, will spend the short summer construction season laying 45 more miles of fiber-optic cable from Oliktok Point on the North Slope to the rest of the undersea system off Alaska's Arctic coast.
