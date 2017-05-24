Fish Factor: Managers deploy across s...

Fish Factor: Managers deploy across state amid budget impasse

May 24, 2017

Alaska salmon managers are hoping for the best and planning for the worst as lawmakers extend into a special session to try and agree on a state budget. It is the third year in a row they have not finished their legislative session on time due to budget differences.

