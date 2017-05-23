After Alaska meeting, Arctic mayors pledge more work on shared goals
Christin Kristoffersen, left, presents Declaration of Arctic Mayors signatories, from her left: Madeleine Redfern, Iqaluit; Richard Beneville, Nome, Alaska; Clement Richards, Kotzebue, Alaska; Kristin Roymo, Tromso, Norway; Jim Matherly, Fairbanks, Alaska; Karl Kassel, Fairbanks North Star Borough; Ida Maria Pinnerod, Bodo, Norway; Eirikur Bjorn Bjorgvinsson, Akureyri, Iceland; Esko Lotvonen, Rovaniemi, Finland; Frank Kelty, Unalaska, Alaska. Just hours after the Arctic Council hosted its ministerial meeting May 11 in Fairbanks, Alaska, circumpolar mayors from cities such as Nome, Alaska, Iqaluit, Nunavut and Rovaniemi, Finland also met in Fairbanks to discuss "a locally-driven future for Arctic governance."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Add your comments below
Kotzebue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13)
|Jun '16
|Earl Lewis
|2
|This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|1
|Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Your Ex
|10
|Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kerry
|1
|Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|22 ski doo
|1
|Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Sneaky Pete
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kotzebue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC