Red Dog mine owner Teck reaches tax deal with borough

Wednesday Apr 19

Red Dog mine officials look over the Aqqaluk pit, which extended the operation's lifespan when it began producing lead and zinc in 2010. The mine owner Teck Alaska recently reached an agreement with the Northwest Arctic Borough on a new, 10-year payment-in-lieu-of tax that will result in annual payments ranging from $18 million to $26 million.

