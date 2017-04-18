NIOSH Appoints New Director of Western States Division

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has appointed Ryan Hill, MPH as director of its Western States Division . CDR Hill will serve as the Division's first full-time director beginning May 1. In his new role, CDR Hill will lead a diverse group of scientists who conduct research to reduce a wide variety of occupational safety and health hazards in high-risk industries predominant in the West, such as oil and gas extraction, maritime, commercial fishing, wildland firefighting, and aviation.

