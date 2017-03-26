Quintillion set to switch on its broadband service in rural Alaska this year
Zachary McGee and Dalton Zmack lay warning tape above the fiber optic cable being buried along a street in Nome on in this August 22, 2016. Quintillion is laying undersea fiber optic cables that will connect Nome, Kotzebue, Wainwright, Barrow and Prudhoe Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kotzebue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13)
|Jun '16
|Earl Lewis
|2
|This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|1
|Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Your Ex
|10
|Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kerry
|1
|Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|22 ski doo
|1
|Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Sneaky Pete
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kotzebue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC