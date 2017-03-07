Bethel wind turbine expected to displ...

Bethel wind turbine expected to displace hundreds of thousands of fallons of diesel fuel

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Anna Sattler, the rural liaison for the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, said that the 900 kilowatt wind turbine is expected to be delivered next year, and it will be the largest turbine in the cooperative's fleet, by a factor of nine. A wind turbine stands outside the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center.

