Where in the world is The Beacon?

Dini Connone of Catawba and Linda Boggs were looking for Nessie at Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands with their Beacon! The Beacon traveled to Cancun, QR, Mexico with Juanita Mills-Persely at the Flamingo Resort Beach. Not pictured are Pamela Bacon and Andrea and August Estrada because they were at the beach! Neil and Kathy Mersch traveled to North Myrtle Beach and visited their neighbors Jodie and Grant McCallum with their Beacon! The Beacon traveled to the Maniilaq Medical Center in Kotzebue, Alaska, located about the Arctic Circle.
