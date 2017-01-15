Northwest Arctic officials move forwa...

Northwest Arctic officials move forward together to build new school in threatened Kivalina

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

High School freshman Lazarus Adams, wearing a polar bear fur ruff, walks home with a group of middle-school girls after classes at Kivalina's McQueen School in a 2012 file photo. The Northwest Arctic Borough Assembly held an unprecedented meeting 2,000 miles away in Seattle last month, where it narrowly shot down a proposal by the borough mayor to award a no-bid project management contract for a new school near the climate-stressed village of Kivalina.

