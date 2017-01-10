Follow President Barack Obama's farewell address live at 5 p.m.
President Barack Obama meets with Kotzebue residents during his three-day tour in 2015 of Alaska. KTOO is carrying live NPR coverage of President Barack Obama's farewell address beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The address will be followed by NPR analysis.
