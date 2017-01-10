Experts say 2016 smashed previous records for Alaskaa s hottest year on record
The warmth contributed to several other records around the state, including the earliest breakup of the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers in Circle and Bethel, respectively, and the earliest greenup, in Fairbanks. 2016 was the warmest year in Alaska since the National Weather Service began keeping records in the state more than a century ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
Kotzebue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13)
|Jun '16
|Earl Lewis
|2
|This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|1
|Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Your Ex
|10
|Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kerry
|1
|Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|22 ski doo
|1
|Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Sneaky Pete
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kotzebue Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC