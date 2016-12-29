Winter storm hits Western Alaska coast on its way to Fairbanks, Anchorage
Parts of Nome and Kotzebue lost power Thursday as a winter storm rolled over Alaska's western coast, while communities across the state braced themselves for possible heavy snow and blizzard conditions as the storm moved east. National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Vasko said Kotzebue was experiencing "basically white-out conditions," with wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph.
