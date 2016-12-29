Winter storm hits Western Alaska coas...

Winter storm hits Western Alaska coast on its way to Fairbanks, Anchorage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Parts of Nome and Kotzebue lost power Thursday as a winter storm rolled over Alaska's western coast, while communities across the state braced themselves for possible heavy snow and blizzard conditions as the storm moved east. National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Vasko said Kotzebue was experiencing "basically white-out conditions," with wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kotzebue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13) Jun '16 Earl Lewis 2
News This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 1
News Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
News On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Your Ex 10
News Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kerry 1
News Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15) Feb '15 22 ski doo 1
News Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14) Jun '14 Sneaky Pete 6
See all Kotzebue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kotzebue Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Northwest Arctic County was issued at December 31 at 5:34AM AKST

Kotzebue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kotzebue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Kotzebue, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC