Why Alaska zinc producers aren't super excited about surging prices
Zinc prices are at their highest level in nine years, but executives at the two Alaska mines where the widely used metal is produced appear more wary than giddy. The market rally that started in early 2016 is a bright spot amid Alaska's economic slowdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kotzebue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13)
|Jun '16
|Earl Lewis
|2
|This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|1
|Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Your Ex
|10
|Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kerry
|1
|Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|22 ski doo
|1
|Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Sneaky Pete
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kotzebue Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC