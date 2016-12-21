This week on America Outdoors Radio - December 03, 2016
On the fishing front a number of record fish have been caught across the country in the last few weeks and we'll tell you about them! Outdoors writer, TV personality and editor Scott Haugen will tell you all about sheefish, a little known but hard fighting fish he has been catching through the ice near Kotzebue, Alaska. Speaking of Alaska we've got a fascinating story about bowhead whales and how relic sone and ivory harpoon points found in them helped determine the incredible longevity these mammals have.
