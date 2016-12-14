Puffin die-off on St. Paul Island may...

Puffin die-off on St. Paul Island may point to larger ecosystem problems

St. Paul residents have seen 300 puffin carcasses wash ashore since mid-October. Scientists say seabirds are good indicators of overall ecosystem health, which means the die-off could be a sign of trouble for all sorts of species.

