Power outages hit hundreds in Fairbanks area after winter storm
The Golden Valley Electric Association said around 8 a.m. Saturday that about 1,300 of its members were experiencing outages. "As the winds picked up through the night, we had around 4,000 members without power," the utility said on its Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kotzebue Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13)
|Jun '16
|Earl Lewis
|2
|This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|1
|Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14)
|Nov '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Your Ex
|10
|Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kerry
|1
|Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|22 ski doo
|1
|Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Sneaky Pete
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kotzebue Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC