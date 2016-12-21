Obama creates 'resilience area' to protect Bering ecosystem
President Obama took action Friday to give Alaska Native villages more of a say in the federal management of marine resources in the Bering Sea. The White House announced Friday that Obama had used an executive order to create a Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area that will focus "locally tailored" protections on marine resources.
