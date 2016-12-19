Obama brought attention to threatened...

Obama brought attention to threatened Arctic villages, but little funding so far

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

It's been more than a year since President Barack Obama visited Alaska, and became the first sitting president to travel above the Arctic Circle. The trip was designed to draw attention to climate change in the lead up to last year's international conference in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

