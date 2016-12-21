Ask a Climatologist: Tallying dayligh...

Ask a Climatologist: Tallying daylight on the darkest day of the year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Above the Arctic circle, there's no daylight on the solstice. Fairbanks has about 3.5 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kotzebue Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
connection to anyone in Kotzebue (Apr '13) Jun '16 Earl Lewis 2
News This Firm Has Figured Out Reliable Energy Stora... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 1
News Alaska to Florida: Topsy-Turvy Weather to Persist (Jan '14) Nov '15 Sneaky Pete 2
News On Arctic voyage, Obama banks on power of his c... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Your Ex 10
News Rare visit from Interior secretary, top politic... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kerry 1
News Iditarod restart in Fairbanks has communities r... (Feb '15) Feb '15 22 ski doo 1
News Unusual Seismic Activity Continues Near Noatak (Jun '14) Jun '14 Sneaky Pete 6
See all Kotzebue Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kotzebue Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Northwest Arctic County was issued at December 30 at 2:58AM AKST

Kotzebue Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kotzebue Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
 

Kotzebue, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,342 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC