The Maniilaq Garden Project

Wednesday Nov 30

Kalle Wik in Joyce Denslow and Anore Jones' garden in Ambler in the early 1980's. It's midnight in Kotzebue, the evening chilling down, and my assistant, Linnea, and I are still working, rushing in and out of my shed and nearby greenhouse, sorting trays of cabbage and lettuce, zucchini, pansies, and other plants, to pack into boxes to fly in the morning to Kobuk and Shungnak.

Kotzebue, AK

