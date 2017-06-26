Trump's dream of blue-collar jobs? In Kokomo, success calls for more.
In Kokomo, Ind., soon after Highway 931 bends away from due north, two long, low factories stretch for more than a quarter-mile. On the right is General Motors, a shell of its former self; on the left, a Fiat-Chrysler transmission plant, going full tilt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|applebees pothead worker matt pinkham is mattma... (May '14)
|Jun 23
|matt pinkham the ...
|4
|Lusungu Alois Con artist
|Jun 13
|Newgirl
|2
|Cindy (Apr '13)
|Jun 10
|Sam I Am
|10
|Amber Smith's House is located at 2112 Mark Ln.... (Oct '16)
|May '17
|MISTY
|2
|Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo
|May '17
|Radical
|4
|Kismet Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr '17
|kayla
|17
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr '17
|Andersonpaint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC