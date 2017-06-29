Second man arrested for dumping body ...

Second man arrested for dumping body after drug overdose

Tuesday Jun 20

A second person has been arrested for allegedly dumping a body in a Howard County field after a deadly overdose. According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune , Robert Hernly faces charges for altering the scene of a death and obstruction of justice.

