Second man arrested for dumping body after drug overdose
A second person has been arrested for allegedly dumping a body in a Howard County field after a deadly overdose. According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune , Robert Hernly faces charges for altering the scene of a death and obstruction of justice.
