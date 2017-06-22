Kokomo library to display Banksy stre...

Kokomo library to display Banksy street artwork in August

A central Indiana library will put an original piece of artwork on display from the England-based street artist Banksy. The public can see the piece called "Haight Street Rat" for free starting Aug. 4 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.

