Kokomo fire doesn't want bottled water donations

Flood Warning issued June 26 at 11:23AM EDT expiring June 28 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued June 26 at 11:23AM EDT expiring June 27 at 12:33AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued June 26 at 11:23AM EDT expiring June 28 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen Flood Warning issued June 26 at 11:23AM EDT expiring June 28 at 9:30PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 26 at 11:23AM EDT expiring June 27 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 25 at 8:22PM EDT expiring June 26 at 10:34PM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan Flood Warning issued June 24 at 7:20AM EDT expiring June 26 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen KOKOMO, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.