Juvenile sexually assaulted inside Kokomo Goodwill store
A white man with dark hair and beard wearing a gray long sleeved shirt and blue jeans approached a juvenile male who had separated from his parent last Thursday around 5:45 p.m., then assaulted the juvenile inside the store at 2222 W. Sycamore St. Surveillance video shows that after the assault, the suspect interacted with an older white male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The pair was then seen leaving together in a smaller dark colored car that is similar in body style to a Toyota Prius or Yaris.
