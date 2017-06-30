Juvenile sexually assaulted inside Ko...

Juvenile sexually assaulted inside Kokomo Goodwill store

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A white man with dark hair and beard wearing a gray long sleeved shirt and blue jeans approached a juvenile male who had separated from his parent last Thursday around 5:45 p.m., then assaulted the juvenile inside the store at 2222 W. Sycamore St. Surveillance video shows that after the assault, the suspect interacted with an older white male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. The pair was then seen leaving together in a smaller dark colored car that is similar in body style to a Toyota Prius or Yaris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
applebees pothead worker matt pinkham is mattma... (May '14) Jun 29 Susan 5
Lusungu Alois Con artist Jun 13 Newgirl 2
Cindy (Apr '13) Jun 10 Sam I Am 10
Amber Smith's House is located at 2112 Mark Ln.... (Oct '16) May '17 MISTY 2
News Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo May '17 Radical 4
Kismet Morrison (Feb '13) Apr '17 kayla 17
Looking for Mr Wright. Apr '17 Andersonpaint 1
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,389 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC