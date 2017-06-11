Former Kokomo officer gets probation for fentanyl theft
Evans pleaded guilty in Howard County to misdemeanor counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit and possession of a narcotic drug. The Kokomo Tribune reports Evans was a Kokomo police officer when he checked last December on the welfare of a woman prescribed fentanyl, the powerful opioid blamed for the death of the entertainer Prince.
