Storms prompt tornado warnings, damage reported in Clinton County
The latest warning was for northern Howard County, issued at 9:00 p.m. and extending until 9:30 p.m. At 9:00 p.m. Clinton County dispatch confirmed damage in Forest, Indiana, northwest of Frankfort. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Smith's House is located at 2112 Mark Ln.... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|MISTY
|2
|Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo
|May 17
|Radical
|4
|Lusungu Alois Con artist
|May 2
|Victim
|1
|Kismet Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 22
|kayla
|17
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr '17
|Andersonpaint
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar '17
|looking4sara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC