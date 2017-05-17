There are on the The Republic story from 1 hr ago, titled Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo. In it, The Republic reports that:

And it's that love that has inspired Shively, director of development at the Kokomo Automotive Museum, to bring a series of exhibits and car shows to both the museum and local community this summer. In an interview last week, Shively - surrounded by early 20th century Haynes sedans and classic Chevy Camaros on the museum floor, with retro car advertisements hanging overhead - discussed those displays and upcoming events, each of which will pique the interest of amateur historians and car buffs alike.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.