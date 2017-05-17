Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo
There are 2 comments on the The Republic story from 1 hr ago, titled Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo. In it, The Republic reports that:
And it's that love that has inspired Shively, director of development at the Kokomo Automotive Museum, to bring a series of exhibits and car shows to both the museum and local community this summer. In an interview last week, Shively - surrounded by early 20th century Haynes sedans and classic Chevy Camaros on the museum floor, with retro car advertisements hanging overhead - discussed those displays and upcoming events, each of which will pique the interest of amateur historians and car buffs alike.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
#1 58 min ago
Kokomo Museum is on my bucket list. I am a Docent at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Love Indiana Automobile manufacturing history.
|
#2 50 min ago
Anyone own a Lexington ?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lusungu Alois Con artist
|May 2
|Victim
|1
|Kismet Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 22
|kayla
|17
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr '17
|Andersonpaint
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar '17
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar '17
|Kentucky girl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC