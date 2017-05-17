Series of exhibits and car shows comi...

Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo

There are 2 comments on the The Republic story from 1 hr ago, titled Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo. In it, The Republic reports that:

And it's that love that has inspired Shively, director of development at the Kokomo Automotive Museum, to bring a series of exhibits and car shows to both the museum and local community this summer. In an interview last week, Shively - surrounded by early 20th century Haynes sedans and classic Chevy Camaros on the museum floor, with retro car advertisements hanging overhead - discussed those displays and upcoming events, each of which will pique the interest of amateur historians and car buffs alike.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Beau 2016

Scottsburg, IN

#1 58 min ago
Kokomo Museum is on my bucket list. I am a Docent at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Love Indiana Automobile manufacturing history.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sting Ray

Ligonier, IN

#2 50 min ago
Anyone own a Lexington ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lusungu Alois Con artist May 2 Victim 1
Kismet Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 22 kayla 17
Looking for Mr Wright. Apr '17 Andersonpaint 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 anyname 7
Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo? Mar '17 looking4sara 1
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar '17 Kentucky girl 3
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC