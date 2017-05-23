Man wanted in Kokomo death investigat...

Man wanted in Kokomo death investigation turns himself in

Tuesday Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Shelley turned himself in to Indiana State Police in Marion County around 3 p.m. Tuesday and was then arrested on a warrant out of Howard County. Maurice Shelley faces felony charges that include voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, battery by means of a deadly weapon, reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

