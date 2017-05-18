Man stabbed, killed in Kokomo; suspec...

Man stabbed, killed in Kokomo; suspect still on the loose

Friday May 12 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Jeremy Scott Peterson, 31, was found stabbed in his stomach around 9:10 p.m. at a Dollar Tree in the 3700 block of S. Reed Rd. He was taken to an area hospital before being flown to Methodist in Indianapolis. He died from his injuries at 3 a.m. Friday.

