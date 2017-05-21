Kokomo police seeking man wanted in c...

Kokomo police seeking man wanted in connection to womana s death outside bar

Sunday May 21

Authorities are seeking a man who they believe is connected to the death of a woman outside of a bar in Kokomo early Sunday morning. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Front Row Live when officers were called on reports that a vehicle struck a woman and fled the scene.

