Kokomo police searching for suspect in deadly parking lot hit and run
Kokomo Police searching for Maurice Shelley as a person of interest in a deadly hit and run at the Front Row Live early Sunday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m officers were call to the 1800 block of South Plate Street to the Front Row Live for a report of a van striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene.
